SAULT STE. MARIE — Benzie Central had its postseason run end in the Div. 3 regional final against Menominee in double overtime, 60-56.

The Huskies held a 25-18 lead at halftime and were up 36-30 entering the fourth quarter, but the Maroons came back to tie it up at 47 to force overtime. It was tied at 51 after the first overtime.

Benzie Central ends its season with a 20-4 record.