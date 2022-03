The Giants are being forced to pick and choose where they want to spend their money this offseason. On Wednesday they handed Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones a 1 year deal. The numbers haven’t come out yet but it’s expected to be similar to the deal he played on last year worth $990,000. There’s a reason he was only worth $990,000, he’s never really put up any great numbers in his previous 5 years in the league. It reminds me of another signing the Giants made 10 years ago at the same position in Martellus Bennett.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO