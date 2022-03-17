‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC ‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere.

Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin ( S. Epatha Merkerson ), her fresh start includes a new job at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s new emergency OBGYN service.

Although Dr. Archer ( Steven Weber ) wasn’t too sure about welcoming Hannah back into the fold—with good reason—but ultimately decided to give her a second chance. If anyone knows about the benefit of second chances, it’s Archer.

The new job is a perfect next step for Hannah, who recently completed an ED fellowship at L.A. County where she handled high volume, high-risk cases.

With all the good coming into her life, what, if anything, could it mean for her and Dr. Will Halstead ( Nick Gehlfuss )? The two shared a passionate love affair that was unsustainable due to her drug addiction. But with things on the up and up, who knows?!

No matter what happens between them, she has a solid relationship with Goodwin who kept in contact with her through the ups and downs of rehab.

Schram is a singer and actress most notably known for her multiple collaborations with the Hallmark Channel, including A Royal New Year’s Eve , The Birthday Wish , Harvest Moon , A Smile as Big as the Moon , Road to Christmas , Amazing Winter Romance , and most recently, Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas , Country at Heart , and Nashville Christmas Carol .

Other credits include TNT’s Falling Sky , AMC’s Mad Men , and ABC/CMT’s Nashville .

She is repped by Talentworks, Industry Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, Wertheimer Mandlebaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein