Richardson, TX

Bruncheon will offer breakfast and lunch spot at CityLine Market in Richardson

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Bruncheon is coming soon in Richardson at CityLine Market. The new store will be located at 1551 E. Renner Road Suite 830, near Whole...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zalat opening Richardson location this spring

Zalat Pizza is coming this spring to Richardson at CityLine Market. The pizza franchise will open at 1551 E. Renner Road Ste. 810 near Piada Italian food. No specific date for its grand opening has been confirmed. This pizza kitchen offers a wide range of specialty pies with unique ingredients, such as elote, Reuben and pho. www.zalatpizza.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Markarsee Market reopens as Barrel 99 Bar and Grill in Flower Mound

Markarsee Market reopened March 18 and is now named Barrel 99 Bar and Grill. The bar and grill is located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant offers food, drinks and live music. The store is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The new website for Barrel 99 is still under construction, but information can be found at www.barrel99.com. 972-449-5000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bigdash relocates Richardson location to Greenville Avenue

Bigdash is relocating its Richardson location to 888 S Greenville Ave. The current store, which is located at 717 Lingco Drive, Ste. 210, will remain open until moving to the new location within the next couple of months. No specific date for the new location’s grand opening has been set. Bigdash offers Mediterranean ice cream and pastries, such as kinafa. 972-979-4098 www.bigdash.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Texas Tito’s to build nearly $4M facility in New Braunfels; Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop coming to McKinney and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 17. Note: The following stories were published March 15-16. Central Texas. Texas Tito’s, a New Braunfels-based company that sells a variety of individually packaged pickles, is slated to build...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Easter celebrations, a car show and more events to attend in McKinney in March, April

Looking for something fun to do in McKinney? Check out one of these events!. Play Street Museum will have a weeklong celebration of National Puppy Day with playtime and education for children. Kids will learn facts about dogs while enjoying themed activities. 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. $13 per child. 3851 S. Stonebridge Drive, McKinney. 469-362-8624. https://bit.ly/PSMMcKinney.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Popshelf retail store coming to north Fort Worth; Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya to offer authentic Japanese ramen in Plano and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 18. Note: The following stories were published March 16-17. Dallas-Fort Worth. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that first debuted in Tennessee in 2020, according to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Boot Barn opens storefront off US 75 in McKinney

Boot Barn opened in February 3190 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 300, at Craig Crossing in McKinney. The store chain started in 1978 and now has hundreds of locations across the country. The store sells Western shoes and boots as well as tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories for men, women and children. Customers can find inventory items in store and online. 469-793-6030. www.bootbarn.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

My Thai & Vegan Boba & Foods opens Frisco location

My Thai & Vegan Boba & Foods opened in March at 6363 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 106, Frisco. The restaurant offers fried rice, salads, noodles, curries and more. Dishes include a green curry with coconut broth and eggplants and a salad with glass noodles, shrimp and chicken. A separate menu is also available for vegan options. 469-200-5539. www.mythaifrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop on the way in McKinney

Construction on a new Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is expected to be completed by July at 3194 W. University Drive, Ste. 600, McKinney, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. Work on the 1,610-square-foot restaurant is expected to begin in April, and the estimated cost is $325,000. The national sandwich brand serves hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more. www.capriottis.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

2 restaurants, 1 bar slated for Westlake's Entrada development

Entrada at Westlake will be home to two new restaurants and a cocktail bar. Primo's MX Kitchen, Dahlia Bar & Bistro and craft cocktail bar Parliament are expected to open either late this summer or early fall, according to Ron Ruthven, director of planning and development with the town of Westlake. Entrada is a designed community in Westlake modeled after a Catalonian village. The buildings of Entrada's restaurant row have already been constructed, but the restaurants will need to remodel the interiors before opening.
WESTLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerie to open in Southlake Town Square

An Aerie store will be coming soon to Southlake Town Square and will be located at 167 Grand Ave., according to the town square’s website. Aerie sells a variety of women’s clothing, with an emphasis on bras, underwear and activewear. Renovations on the store's space will begin June 6 and are expected to be completed by Aug. 18, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The store does not yet have an opening date or phone number. www.ae.com/us/en/c/aerie/cat4840006?pagetype=clp www.southlaketownsquare.com/shop/aerie.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger to open new location on Dallas Parkway in south Plano; Howard Wang’s China Grill to close at The Star in Frisco and more top DFW news

Read the latest business news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. California-based hamburger restaurant Fatburger is coming soon to the Willow Bend Crossing shopping center in Plano. Construction on the H-E-B store being built in Plano is still on track for a fall opening this year and has not seen any...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to north Fort Worth

A Popshelf location is coming to north Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, which will be located at 2253 Porter Creek Drive in Fort Worth, is a concept by Dollar General that first debuted in Tennessee in 2020, according to a press release by the company. Its first two Texas stores will open in McKinney and San Antonio in the spring.
FORT WORTH, TX
