Bruncheon will offer breakfast and lunch spot at CityLine Market in Richardson

Entrada at Westlake will be home to two new restaurants and a cocktail bar. Primo's MX Kitchen, Dahlia Bar & Bistro and craft cocktail bar Parliament are expected to open either late this summer or early fall, according to Ron Ruthven, director of planning and development with the town of Westlake. Entrada is a designed community in Westlake modeled after a Catalonian village. The buildings of Entrada's restaurant row have already been constructed, but the restaurants will need to remodel the interiors before opening.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO