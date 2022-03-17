Rising demand delays California EV rebate programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gas prices continue to climb, some drivers are looking into switching to electric cars, but affording a more expensive zero-emission vehicle can be just as difficult as paying for gas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a customer who bought the one millionth electric vehicle sold in the state.

Newsom said the customer stacked more than $20,000 in state and federal rebates and tax breaks to make it happen. However, for many Californians, the road to getting those incentives is filled with waitlists, delays and funding gaps.

The rebates and tax breaks also vary depending on where the customer lives.

San Joaquin County residents are in a relatively good position to get assistance. Heather Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air District points to a $3,000 rebate for people who buy or lease an electric car.

“Lots of interest, but lots of funding too. So don’t be concerned, at least in the local rebate, we do have a good process in place to get you that funding back to help offset that cost once you’ve gone electric,” Heinks said.

San Joaquin County also offers up to $9,500 for people to turn in model 2006 cars or older and purchase an electric car as a replacement if they live in certain zip codes and meet income requirements.

“We meet basically at the dealership with a check for the car that they’ve decided on, and they also bring their old car to get rid of it,” Heinks said.

Websites for other programs, like the Clean Vehicle Assistance grant program and Sacramento’s Clean Cars 4 All , show their programs are closed to new applicants.

The statewide rebate program, known as the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project , offers up to $7,000 back after buying or leasing a new EV.

The program estimates it can take about six months for applications to be processed and another three months for payment to be issued.

