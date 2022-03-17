ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Rising demand delays California EV rebate programs

By Karma Dickerson, Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6E21_0ehSq2Ub00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gas prices continue to climb, some drivers are looking into switching to electric cars, but affording a more expensive zero-emission vehicle can be just as difficult as paying for gas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a customer who bought the one millionth electric vehicle sold in the state.

Soaring gas prices prompt electric vehicle conspiracy theories

Newsom said the customer stacked more than $20,000 in state and federal rebates and tax breaks to make it happen. However, for many Californians, the road to getting those incentives is filled with waitlists, delays and funding gaps.

The rebates and tax breaks also vary depending on where the customer lives.

San Joaquin County residents are in a relatively good position to get assistance. Heather Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air District points to a $3,000 rebate for people who buy or lease an electric car.

“Lots of interest, but lots of funding too. So don’t be concerned, at least in the local rebate, we do have a good process in place to get you that funding back to help offset that cost once you’ve gone electric,” Heinks said.

San Joaquin County also offers up to $9,500 for people to turn in model 2006 cars or older and purchase an electric car as a replacement if they live in certain zip codes and meet income requirements.

“We meet basically at the dealership with a check for the car that they’ve decided on, and they also bring their old car to get rid of it,” Heinks said.

Could electric vehicles be solution to surging gas prices?

Websites for other programs, like the Clean Vehicle Assistance grant program and Sacramento’s Clean Cars 4 All , show their programs are closed to new applicants.

The statewide rebate program, known as the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project , offers up to $7,000 back after buying or leasing a new EV.

The program estimates it can take about six months for applications to be processed and another three months for payment to be issued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. Sacramentans who spoke with FOX40 about the proposed rebate Wednesday night said the money is nice, but the duration of high gas prices is still a big concern.  “That’s wonderful man, we’re out here struggling,” said Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Cities with the worst commutes in California

(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gas rebate for Californians gets bipartisan support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of Democrats officially announced their effort to send $400 to all California taxpayers in response to rising gas prices.  “We are here to offer help. We are here to deliver solutions,” said Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine. Even those who don’t own or drive a car will get money sent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Cars
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Cars
FOX40

How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas prices

DETROIT (AP) — Any motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon, more than they were a year ago. […]
DETROIT, MI
FOX40

Strike date set for Sacramento teachers, staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association set a strike date on Thursday, in the case that no agreement is reached between the unions and the district.  The SCTA and Service Employees Union International Local 1021 authorized a strike on March 10. In a press release from the SEIU, they cited different alleged grievances […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Sacramento Uber drivers criticize gas stipend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new surcharge for Uber users took effect Wednesday, meaning riders will have to pay a little extra. Rideshare drivers at the Sacramento International Airport told FOX40 they aren’t pumped about the charge. Arash, a driver who wanted to only be identified by his first name, said he doesn’t think the fee […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Electric Cars#Gas Prices#Ev#Californians
FOX40

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79. Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details. Pelosi called Fazio a close friend who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Western reservoir hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Owner of OneSpeed, The Waterboy donating profits to Ukraine relief efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A couple of Sacramento restaurants are donating their profits to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.  Since Tuesday, OneSpeed and The Waterboy have been donating 100% of their profits to Direct Relief’s Ukraine crisis fund. According to separate Instagram posts from both restaurants, the fundraiser will conclude on Thursday.  Rick Mahan, chef and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

BMW, VW warn of shortages from part suppliers in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — BMW and Volkswagen warned this week that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe. The two German carmakers said the war is having a “negative” effect on auto supply chains, which have already been battered by shortages of semiconductors. BMW said Wednesday that […]
BUSINESS
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy