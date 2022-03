JACKSON TWP. – Stark State College President Para M. Jones is among 13 college presidents in the nation being recognized by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. The award recognizes college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus. ...

