A nearly $19 million budget for the Ladera Linda Community Park project received final approval this week from the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council. The price estimates for the revamp of the 11-acre community center and park, originally built as a school site in the 1960s, have risen steadily in the past five years, going from $7.2 million, according to press reports in 2017, to $15.7 million in early 2021.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO