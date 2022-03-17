ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring arrives Sunday

leelanaunews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRight on time, winter is being shown the door. The vernal equinox is due to...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

It’s that time again — time to set your clocks forward this weekend to soak in an extra hour of sunlight as spring approaches. Daylight saving time begins promptly at 2 a.m. Sunday, when we’ll “spring forward.” That means longer days and shorter nights. So remember to set your clock an hour ahead before bed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

First Purple Martins Arrive Illinois as Spring Approaches

Illinois has seen its first Purple Martins of the year which is a sign that spring is just around the corner. Millstadt, Illinois resident and Purple Martin Conservation Association volunteer witnessed the birds' arrival on March 1st, the first day of the birds' yearly migration from their breeding grounds in central and eastern states.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCTV 5

Celebrate in the 60s/70s, as rain holds off until later

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Cloudy and mild through the morning. I think we could easily reach 70 degrees today again despite the extensive cloud cover expected. Winds turn northeasterly by the afternoon though once the storm system we’ve been tracking all week long gets closer to the area. Rain holds off for most of the day with a few showers possible closer to sunset. That means no impacts for the parade this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI

Weather Now: Dry This Evening; Showers Arrive for Sunday

For an early March day, Saturday was A-OK. We topped out in the low to mid 40s with sunshine. Overnight, expect clouds to thicken with a few rain showers toward dawn. Temperatures will begin to rise late in the night, too. BE SURE TO READ: A portion of Newport’s famed...
NEWPORT, RI
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Snowstorm to Deliver Heavy Snowfall in Central US

According to experts, a massive shift in the weather is occurring in the country's middle this week, as air flowing down from the Arctic threatens to bring substantial temperature reversals. At the same time, a storm delivers heavy snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The weather was almost...
FARGO, ND
KCTV 5

FORECAST: As severe thunderstorms leave viewing area, colder temperatures arrive on Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to race across the area this evening. A tornado watch is in effect for Northern Missouri until 8PM. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and/or a tornado is possible this evening. After these storms move out of the area cold air will move in and drop temperatures into the 30s overnight. By Sunday morning temperatures will have dropped near freezing just about everywhere. We may start out with plenty of sunshine Sunday but clouds quickly increase by the afternoon as another storm system approaches from the south. This will bring widespread rain and a few storms to the area. Cold air will work its way into this system bringing a wintry mix and perhaps a full changeover to snow late Sunday night. Monday may offer a few flurries before sunrise but dry conditions are expected for most of the day.
MISSOURI STATE
Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: Heavy snow expected Sunday

Get the shovels ready. Colorado Springs is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, with more expected in other parts of the Pikes Peak region. The Colorado Springs area is under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday, when we...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy