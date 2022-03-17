ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man Shot, Killed In Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgIgr_0ehSolZp00

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth Wednesday, March 16, Fort Worth Police said.

Police said homicide detectives are interviewing the shooter, but no arrests have been made so far.

Police said it happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Plaza Drive.

No other details have been released.

Comments / 5

ain’t no sunshine
1d ago

People don’t give a 💩 smh just shooting innocent people I hope they catch them!!!

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Swiss Avenue/N. Hall Street Fatal Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and several questions unanswered. On Mar. 17 at about 6:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When they arrived, police found a male victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to Baylor Hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries. Police said that the victim did not have an ID on him, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is working to identify him through fingerprint analysis. Investigators are also trying to find any possible suspects, motives, and what circumstances surround and led up to the murder. The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance and is encouraging anyone with information to please contact Detective Christopher Walton, #8479, at 214-671-3632 or via email.  Please reference case number 046654-2022. Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests and indictments for felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

19-Year-Old Found Dead In Royse City Home; Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was found dead at a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon, March 17. The fire started in the 700 block of Valley Court just off Highway 66 and FM 1777 shortly after 4:15 p.m. It was reported to 911 by a caller that a young man, who was related to the homeowner, entered the home with a firearm and a can of gasoline and ordered a family member to get out of the house. Body found at house fire in Royse City (Chopper 11) A second house also burned around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 Block of Janette Court. Both structures sustained heavy damage. The two homes are related to the same family members. Royse City Police said based on evidence recovered at the scene, it appears the 19-year-old may have intentionally set both fires before taking his own life. Body found at house fire in Royse City (Chopper 11)
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Suspected Shooter Dies In Attempted Murder-Suicide In Lewisville; Victim On Life Support

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that happened Monday, March 14, at a house in the 1200 block of Palisades Drive. Police said a man called 911 around 6:45 p.m., saying his sister and her estranged boyfriend were in the house and both had been shot. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Leslie Michelle Reyes Sanjuan with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and chest. They also found 29-year-old Jordan Alexander Escobar with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Escobar was pronounced deceased around 11 p.m. Sanjuan remains on life support. There is a documented history of domestic violence involving the pair, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

2 Killed In Crash On Highway 287 In Grand Prairie; Speed A Factor Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A car and a tractor trailer collided on a Grand Prairie highway, killing two people on Monday. It happened around noon on Highway 287 southbound between SH 360 and Prairie Ridge. That section of the highway was closed for approximately five hours. Major crash on Highway 287 in Grand Prairie (Chopper 11) Police said the driver of a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on US 287, approaching congested traffic due to highway construction. The driver, failing to control speed, collided with three other vehicles in the construction congestion. The drivers of two of the vehicles, both men, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Occupants from the third vehicle were not injured. The identity of the two deceased will be released by the Ellis County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified. This crash remains under investigation.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

2 Injured In Irving Apartment Fire

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people suffered “moderate” injuries and are in stable condition at an area hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Irving Wednesday afternoon, March 16. It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at 1925 W Fifth Street. No firefighters were injured. Apartment fire in Irving (credit: Irving Fire Dept.) When they arrived on the scene, the building was quickly evacuated and firefighters began putting out the fire. It was deemed under control just before 3:15 p.m. No other details have been released.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Employee Shot, Robbed Outside Fort Worth Movie Theater

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A movie theater employee was rushed to the hospital in serious condition according to MedStar after being shot in the chest Monday, March 14 around 5:30 p.m. It happened outside the AMC Eastchase 9 Theater at 8301 Ederville Road. Fort Worth Police said the employee was talking to a group of young men when he was shot. The suspects then took items from the victim and and took off. No other details have been released.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Police#Road Rage
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt Passes Away From Cancer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police shared some sad news this week. Six-year-old honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt died of cancer last Thursday, March 10. “His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter along with a video of Pruitt. #RylanStrong Honorary @fortworthpd officer #RylanPruitt passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy. pic.twitter.com/o91f5bpbXx — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 15, 2022 Pruitt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare, aggressive cancer of the cerebellum in May 2021. After numerous treatments, follow-up scans showed the cancer has spread through his brain and spine. He got a hero’s welcome at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport on March 4 after ending treatment. His mother Marisa is a teacher, and Pruitt’s father, Mike is a captain paramedic. “We got news that no parent wants to ever get. But in the end we know that the cancer never wins and and he wins this fight no matter the outcome,” said Mike Pruitt back on March 4.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Two People Killed After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have died after a wrong-way driver plowed into a vehicle head-on on LBJ Freeway Sunday morning, causing a fiery crash. It began around 5:30 after Dallas Police were notified of a wrong-way driver.  They spotted the vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound lanes and tried to get the driver’s attention. About 15 minutes later they saw the vehicle had crashed near Oates Drive in Mesquite and caught fire. Photo: TxDOT “As we understand it now, both the wrong-way driver and other vehicle’s driver were fatality victims of the accident,” said Mesquite Police Capt. Stephen Biggs. The northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for hours after the crash, and several lanes of southbound LBJ were also closed for a time. Credit: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW The names of the victims have not been released. Mesquite Police traffic investigators were called out and were working to get additional information.    
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Identify Man Suspected Of Driving Into, Firing At Officers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges were filed against the felony suspect who Dallas Police allege injured three officers while trying to evade a traffic stop before opening fire on them. On Mar. 13, police announced that Seth Michael Anderson, 34, had been charged in connection with officer-involved shooting with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawfully possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, and two probation violations. Seth Michael Anderson, 34. (credit: Dallas County Jail) According to the probation violation charges, Anderson had been previously convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm and manufacturing and delivering a schedule I controlled substance. The Texas Department of Corrections Parole Division also placed a hold on him. Anderson is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a total bond amount of $1,355,000. The parole violation hold means it unlikely Anderson would be able to be released even if he were to pay bond. Dallas Police said the three officers who were injured were released yesterday and are recovering at home.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

24-Year-Old Dallas Man Charged With Murdering 57-Year-Old Man On Forest Hills Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed another man in broad daylight on Mar. 8. (credit: Dallas County Jail) Police allege that at about 10:00 a.m. that day, Charles Albert Edgette, 24, was seen assaulting David Allegro, 57, outside of a house garage in the 8100 block of Forest Hills Boulevard. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene soon after, and transported the victim to an area hospital. There, medical personnel discovered Allegro had been shot. He was put on life support, but on Mar. 10 succumbed to his injuries. Through their investigation, police determined that Edgette was their main suspect, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was tasked with apprehending him. He was taken into custody, where a magistrate will set his bond. Police have not discussed any possible motives.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Pedestrian Killed Trying To Cross N. Collins Street In Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was killed in Arlington on Mar. 12 when a vehicle hit her while she was running across a busy street, police said. Arlington Police said that at 11:01 p.m., officers responded to a call about a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the 400 block of N. Collins Street. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. After they spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the crash, investigators determined that the woman tried to run across N. Collins while she did not have the right of way. She was struck by a Chrysler 300 travelling northbound. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the incident. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified. In a statement, Arlington Police said, “The department strongly encourages pedestrians to cross roadways at stoplights or other designated crossings, particularly when it’s dark outside, and to obey all traffic signals.”
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Close Call In Dallas After Felony Suspect Opens Fire On Police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a close call when an officer-involved shooting took place in Dallas early on Mar. 12 after a wanted felony suspect opened fire on officers trying to apprehend him. Police said that at about 2:30 a.m., Dallas Police located the suspect driving a car in a parking lot of the apartment complex located at 9350 Skillman Street. The officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the suspect began to flee in his vehicle. As the suspect fled, he struck multiple occupied squad cars and other parked vehicles before driving into a dead-in roadway inside the parking lot. When an officer...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Double Homicide Suspect Fernando Molina Charged With Gun Crime

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Austin man with alleged ties to a double homicide was charged with a drug crime and indicted this week. Fernando Molina, 38, was charged via criminal complaint on Feb. 16 and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to the complaint, the charges stemmed from an investigation into a drug-related double homicide perpetrated in Parker County, Texas on April 11, 2021. Two weeks after the killings, investigators raided the home of Molina’s friend, Jerome Thomas Watkins, and seized more than 3,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, multiple firearms, and 20 cell phones that allegedly contained...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Nurse Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe Arrested After Plano Police Find Falsified Do-Not-Resuscitate Form

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police arrested hospice nurse Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe after officers discovered an alleged falsified do-not-resuscitate form. The 60-year-old owns Peaceful Touch Hospice & Palliative Care on West Plano Parkway. Police said detectives discovered the falsified form during a death investigation. That person’s spouse was on hospice care at the facility. Eyambe faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence. If you have any information related to the care of patients by Eyambe or by other practitioners employed by her company, please contact the Plano Police Department at 972–941-2148.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Fire Rescue Crews Battle Fire After Early Morning House Explosion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chaotic scene in Dallas overnight after a house in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood catches fire and explodes. Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say a neighbor who called 911 around 1:00 a.m. after hearing a “loud bang” and looking outside to see the house across the street, in the 8700 block of San Leandro Drive, on fire. Officials say when firefighters arrived they could see heavy fire coming from the house and flames threatening a neighboring home. There was one person, a woman in her 70’s, inside the neighboring home; but she was not injured and her home...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fire Breaks Out At Downtown Dallas High Rise

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Mar. 11, Dallas firefighters were able to put out a fire coming from the top floor of a 25-story high-rise with minimal damage to any of the units. The call came in at 6:33 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Manor House, a residential high-rise located at 1222 Commerce Street in Downtown Dallas. When they arrived, the units requested a second-alarm response, and about 80 additional firefighters were sent to the scene. The firefighters made it to the top floor of the building and found flames in a common area called a Community Room. They quickly began to fight the blaze, and managed to knock it out within an hour. The firefighters’ quick response limited the damage to the room of origin, and none of the residences were impacted. Fire investigators believe the fire began after an individual set a couch on fire. Nobody was injured, as most of the residents already self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy