Reds' Mike Moustakas: Back in third base mix

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday that Thomas is among a group of players that could win the Opening Day center field job, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Thomas is one of the organization's top prospects but has only one month at the Triple-A level. It was an impressive month, though, as Thomas slashed .369/.434/.658 over 34 games at Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks plan to make Ketel Marte a permanent second baseman in 2022, which opens up center field. The putative starter is Daulton Varsho; however, Hazen made sure to include Thomas' name in the list of players competing. Jake McCarthy and Jordan Luplow will also get time in center during spring training.
