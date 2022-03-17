ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Back in third base mix

Moustakas will likely get the lion's share of playing time at third base for the Reds following the trade of Eugenio Suarez...

Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
Miami Herald

Hunter Greene working toward joining Reds rotation

Hunter Greene is well aware that the player he might be replacing in the Cincinnati Reds' starting rotation is also among the players who helped put him in contention for it. While the right-handed rookie's rise to the starting rotation appeared possible with the offseason departure of Wade Miley to the Cubs, even more opportunity arose with Sonny Gray’s trade to the Twins on Sunday. Gray worked with Greene in the offseason, sharing his approach to physical and mental preparation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mike Minor traded to Reds

The Reds announce they have acquired left-handed pitcher Mike Minor from the Royals in exchange for reliever Amir Garrett. (Cincinnati Reds on Twitter) Minor was an All-Star in 2019, but he has gone 9-18 with a 5.18 ERA through two seasons since then. It's a particularly baffling trade considering that the Reds appear to be rebuilding, yet Minor is 34 years old and will become a free agent next offseason (if his team option is declined). Don't be surprised to see him on the move again at the July trade deadline, assuming Cincinnati isn't in playoff contention.
MLB
Mike Moustakas
CBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury: Padres star undergoes surgery for fractured wrist, could be out up to three months

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist at some point during the offseason and could be out up to three months, GM A.J. Preller told reporters on Monday, including The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Tatis underwent surgery to repair the wrist Wednesday morning, reported Lin. The three-month timeline would put Tatis on track to return in the middle of June.
MLB
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Not on trade block

Reds GM Nick Krall said Wednesday that Mahle is not on the trade block, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The trades of Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez have led to speculation that other Reds players might get dealt, and both Mahle and Luis Castillo both have trade currency and are starting to get more expensive - Castillo more so. Both for now, neither starter will be changing teams.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In mix for CF

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday that Thomas is among a group of players that could win the Opening Day center field job, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Thomas is one of the organization's top prospects but has only one month at the Triple-A level. It was an impressive month, though, as Thomas slashed .369/.434/.658 over 34 games at Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks plan to make Ketel Marte a permanent second baseman in 2022, which opens up center field. The putative starter is Daulton Varsho; however, Hazen made sure to include Thomas' name in the list of players competing. Jake McCarthy and Jordan Luplow will also get time in center during spring training.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers spring training: Burnes, Houser back from busy offseason

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for what they hope will be a fifth straight year of postseason baseball – the first spring training game slated for March 18. While the lockout was a stressful time for fans, a pair of Brewers pitchers kept busy. Corbin Burnes,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Starting Cactus League opener

Gonzales will draw the start in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Padres and pitch at least two innings, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The veteran left-hander is slated to open the season as the No. 2 starter behind new arrival and projected staff ace Robbie Ray. Gonzales has been about as steady as they come over the last four seasons in Seattle, posting a 46-30 record, 3.88 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 99 starts over that span. Keeping the ball in the park more consistently is perhaps the one major area of Gonzales' game that could use improvement, considering he allowed a career-high 1.8 HR/9 last season across his 143.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
Fox 19

Reds fan protest trades outside Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Reds fans unhappy with the cub gathered outside Great American Ball Park Tuesday night in protest of team ownership following the trades of three former All-Stars. Word of the protest was put out by Twitter user @513Caleb, a self-described die-hard Cincinnati sports fan, right after the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Signs with Cincinnati

Moran signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Reds on Thursday. Moran spent the last four seasons with the Pirates, and he'll remain in the NL Central for the 2022 campaign. He appeared in 99 games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and hit .258 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 runs. Cincinnati has Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas as corner infielders, but the introduction of the universal designated hitter in 2022 should allow Moran to see fairly regular at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
