ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Abreu shakes off strange 2021 season, back to lead White Sox

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After winning the 2020 American League MVP award, Jose Abreu...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glendale#First Baseman#Associated Press Glendale#Ap#American League Mvp#The Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Exploring Kyle Schwarber Reunion, Make Seiya Suzuki Major Pitch

Kaplan: Cubs eye Schwarber, make major pitch to Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are focusing a lot of attention this week on filling up outfield needs, including at least two big-name free agents — one of them very familiar. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
MLB
Panhandle Post

Rockies reel in huge free agent signing with former Cub Kris Bryant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because its completion is pending a successful physical. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Idaho8.com

White Sox starters seeking more endurance, longer season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have a strong starting rotation. But without Al-Star starter Carlos Rodon, who left via free agency for San Francisco, hard-throwing Michael Kopech will step up. Kopech was a big part of the bullpen last year as the White Sox cruised to the AL Central championship. He’ll need to build up to that, which is a challenge with a short spring training.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Greinke back in Royals hat 12 years after he was traded away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hat still fit slightly askew on Zack Greinke’s head Thursday, but so much else had changed in the two decades after Kansas City selected the future Cy Young Award winner in the draft and the 12 years since he was traded away.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Three in a row? With pair of WS rings, Pederson joins Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joc Pederson grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants and now is getting his chance to play for them. The 29-year-old outfielder has won World Series rings the last two years. He won with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and got another with the Atlanta Braves last year. Pederson signed a one-year deal for $6 million after posting a subpar .738 OPS with the Cubs and the Braves last season.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Dodgers ready to see newcomer Freeman in ‘ridiculous’ lineup

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used to imagine what what it might be like to have Freddie Freeman on his side. He doesn’t have to wonder anymore. All the speculation about Freeman joining the Dodgers went from rumor to real when the five-time All-Star, former Atlanta Braves first baseman and free agent agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million late Wednesday. The 32-year-old Freeman was expected to arrive in camp Friday, a day after he underwent a physical in Los Angeles. Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs last season and helped the Braves win the World Series championship.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Verlander’s innings, Olson’s at-bats garner spring interest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his generation with eight All-Star appearances, two Cy Young Awards, one MVP, one Rookie of the Year and a World Series title. Now baseball fans are about to see how much the 39-year-old has left in the tank. Verlander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has made just one appearance over the past two years. The right-hander was dominant in his last full season, winning 21 games to earn his second Cy Young in 2019. He’s one of many MLB players who will be closely watched during an abbreviated 2022 spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy