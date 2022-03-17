ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ukrainians struggle to reunite with loved ones at US-Mexico border

By Sophia Hernandez
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423rMq_0ehSlapd00

San Diegans whose loved ones fled Ukraine are now waiting to be reunited with them here. Many are continuing to arrive at the US-Mexico border.

ABC10 News reporter Sophia Hernandez, first met Vitalii and Bogdan Leshanych a week ago, when they traveled from Chicago to Mexico to meet Vitalii's mother and Bogdan's daughter, who was living in Ukraine.

"We can say a lot of words but you need to be there," said Vitalii Lutsitskyi.

"There are people who are there or who are expecting and waiting for families. Only those people can know how it feels."

Thursday, Vitalii and Bogdan were able to cross the Mexico border into San Diego, but their loved ones were taken to a detention center.

"Right now, I don't have no information yet," is what Vitalii shared then.

Vitalii says that he was just glad they were no longer in Ukraine, but safe near US soil, "She's already in a safe place, so I can wait."

And that is exactly what they did. For six days, they received no word from ICE or CBP.

"It was so scary because I don't know what's going on right now," explains Vitalii.

However, on Wednesday, one of them got a very important phone call. Bogdan was reunited with his daughter who is 7 months pregnant.

"That's like, it's another birthday for him to see her," translates Vitalii for his friend.

While Bogdan is relieved that one family member is safe, he has other worries. His wife is still in Ukraine, now stuck in a basement as her city is occupied by Russian forces.

"That is a huge problem for him," explains Vitalii, and Bogdan point's to the sky.

"He is trying to say it is only in God's hands to save her life."

Bogdan does not know if he will ever see his wife again. And these two are not the only ones in this situation.

"If someone has a family member here the goal is that if they are detained they will be released eventually," explains Immigration Attorney Jacob Sapochnick.

"And the process to legalize them happens inside the United States through the courts."

Sapochnick says that his office got 20 calls just this week. He says they have either been from people in Europe who are trying to see how they can come to the US, or individuals who are already at the border and don't know what to do.

"There is no clear policy as to how they allow, they select these people," shares Sapochnick.

"Why one family or one person gets asylum and gets in here and the other person gets sent back, it's still very much up in the air."

Sapochnick says stories like Vitalii's and Bogdan's give others hope. It's why he believes that there are hundreds more who will also try to find freedom in the states, no matter how long it takes.

As for Vitalii, he says he will continue waiting, counting down the days till he gets his call, "I feel no more stress, no more nervous I know everything that is going on, everything is fine," said Sapochnick.

"That is everything that I need to know."

Bogdan says he has one more daughter who has paperwork that will try and seek refugee here in the US. Another daughter is also stuck in Ukraine with his wife.

Sapochnick says many people who have crossed into the US have family members or someone they know who is either a US citizen or green cardholder. The process for the refugee is that they are detained, eventually released, and then go through the court's system's process of removal.

Those who do not know someone who is either a US citizen or green card holder must seek asylum, a process that could take years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Russians cross Mexico border to seek US asylum

More than 8,600 Russians have sought refuge in the U.S. on the Mexican border in recent months, with nine of 10 using official crossings in San Diego. Many fly from Moscow to Cancun, entering Mexico as tourists, and go to Tijuana, where they pool money to buy cars. To claim...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Ukrainians#San Diegans#Ice#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy