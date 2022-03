Getting to know the Hurricanes and Bulls. Miami coach Katie Meier and USF coach Jose Fernandez are old friends who usually scrimmage against each other before the season, but despite being in the same state they have faced each other just once – in Alaska back in 2011. They texted each other as soon as the brackets came out. Now they meet in Columbia, a pair of giant-killers who have to get by each other first. Both teams beat one of the #1 seeds during the season. Miami upset Louisville and Notre Dame in the ACC tournament before falling in the championship game to NC State. USF’s big win was longer ago – the Bulls beat Stanford in November – and also played UConn and Tennessee close. The Bulls also lost on the conference tournament title game.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO