National City, CA

Rollover crash slows down traffic on SR 54 in National City

By Claudia Amezcua
 1 day ago
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A two-car rollover crash slowed down traffic on eastbound Route 54 in National City on Wednesday.

The crash involving a white SUV and a white truck was reported at 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol log. The crash caused the truck to roll over and trap one person inside, blocking the second and third lanes of traffic near Plaza Bonita Center Way.

Video from Sky10 showed a group of drivers exiting their vehicles while traffic was stopped and turned the truck upright.

One person was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information was immediately given.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

