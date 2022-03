NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The matchup between Villanova and the University of Delaware is like David versus Goliath. Students at Delaware, the No. 15 seed, are hoping for a major upset against the No. 2 seed Wildcats. On March 8, Delaware beat the University of North Carolina-Wilmington to win the Colonial Athletic Association title. That victory qualified the Blue Hens to take part in the NCAA tournament. Friday will be the Blue Hens’ first tournament appearance since 2014. Meanwhile, Villanova is gunning for its third national title since 2016. Delaware is the underdog in this game, but students that spoke with CBS3 have faith. They’re...

NEWARK, DE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO