Larksville, PA

Comcast expands network into Larksville

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jyaM_0ehSkQ8I00

Comcast Wednesday announced the expansion of its fiber network and the start of service in Larksville.

The full suite of services are available including, residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps, Comcast said in a press release. The network will pass more than 1,800 residences and businesses when it is completed by the end of June.

Larksville residents and businesses can check the map at centralpa.comcast.com/2021/11/16/luzerne/ to see if they are already eligible for service. If so, they can sign up for service by using the link accompanying the map or by visiting our Xfinity Store at 1150 PA Route 315 in Plains Township. The experts at the Xfinity Store can help with product demonstrations and any questions new customers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

“We are proud to extend our advanced fiber-rich network to more Luzerne County communities,” said Greg Wells, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “And we are committed to continue innovating around our entire suite of products and investing in our network as we know customers rely on us to keep them connected at home and on the go.”

Comcast’s expansion into the West Side community is the company’s latest investment in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Kingston, Pringle and Courtdale have already been added to the network. Work continues in Wilkes-Barre where construction will be completed by the end of the year.

— Staff Report

Shapiro pitches tax plans, including gas refund

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday released a plan to tackle rising costs and cut taxes for Pennsylvanians if he is elected governor. In an interview at the Times Leader, Shapiro said he knows Pennsylvanians are struggling with and worried about rising costs — as the prices of food, gas, and other staples continue to climb.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upgrades planned for Sherman Hills

WILKES-BARRE — City officials and representatives of the new owners of the Sherman Hills apartments met Thursday and discussed immediate and long-term improvements at the complex where gunfire rang out late last month. They met for 90 minutes at City Hall and “strongly agreed that security and clean, livable...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Labor board seeks to force Amazon to reinstate fired worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking the reinstatement of an Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest in the early days of the pandemic calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island, helped lead the protest outside a warehouse in April 2020. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
LABOR ISSUES
PUC sets telephonic hearings on natural gas rate hike by UGI

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission scheduled telephonic hearings next month for public input on the natural gas rate increase sought by UGI Utilities Inc. UGI's Gas Division is asking for a base rate increase of $82.7 million in annual revenues for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Anthracite Cafe gets zoning approval for pavilion

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday approved the construction of an outdoor pavilion for the Anthracite Cafe on Scott Street. The new, stand-alone, one-story structure would be 2,310 square feet and have seating for 48 people. Joe Rinkus, of LHC Construction Management, said owner Mike...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
