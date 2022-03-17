Comcast expands network into Larksville

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Comcast Wednesday announced the expansion of its fiber network and the start of service in Larksville.

The full suite of services are available including, residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps, Comcast said in a press release. The network will pass more than 1,800 residences and businesses when it is completed by the end of June.

Larksville residents and businesses can check the map at centralpa.comcast.com/2021/11/16/luzerne/ to see if they are already eligible for service. If so, they can sign up for service by using the link accompanying the map or by visiting our Xfinity Store at 1150 PA Route 315 in Plains Township. The experts at the Xfinity Store can help with product demonstrations and any questions new customers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

“We are proud to extend our advanced fiber-rich network to more Luzerne County communities,” said Greg Wells, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “And we are committed to continue innovating around our entire suite of products and investing in our network as we know customers rely on us to keep them connected at home and on the go.”

Comcast’s expansion into the West Side community is the company’s latest investment in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Kingston, Pringle and Courtdale have already been added to the network. Work continues in Wilkes-Barre where construction will be completed by the end of the year.

— Staff Report