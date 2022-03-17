ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation

Seaford, DE- The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a Death Investigation that occurred on March 16, 2022. At 6:50 a.m., Troopers responded to the report of a vehicle fire on a property in the 10000 block of Airport Road in Seaford . Upon arrival, they observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Troopers located the body of a male in a nearby ditch. The victim, a 54 year old male from Seaford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov . Information may also be provided by sending a private message through Facebook Messenger to the Delaware State Police. -Presented by: Master Corporal Heather Pepper -Released: 031622 2111 -End-

The post Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

