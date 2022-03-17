UPDATE: Brush fire in Cochise County contained
Bowers residents were evacuated Wednesday evening due to a brush Fire near Bowers and Sanders Road south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90.
The fire was in brush areas and running along a riverbed.
Multiple fire departments were on scene working on the fire until it was contained.
Roads have all reopened and evacuation orders were lifted.
----
