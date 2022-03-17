ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

UPDATE: Brush fire in Cochise County contained

By Bivian Contreras
 1 day ago
Bowers residents were evacuated Wednesday evening due to a brush Fire near Bowers and Sanders Road south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90.

The fire was in brush areas and running along a riverbed.

Multiple fire departments were on scene working on the fire until it was contained.

Roads have all reopened and evacuation orders were lifted.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

