Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for One Day After Posting Slur Targeting Trevor Noah

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

As part of the temporary suspension, West — who legally goes by “Ye” — will not be able to post, comment or send DMs, the spokesperson said.

Earlier Wednesday, West directed a slur toward Noah after the talk show host addressed the contentious divorce between the Donda artist and Kim Kardashian. During a Tuesday segment of his show, Noah described the rapper’s harassment of Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson as “ terrifying to watch .”

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the Internet and didn’t put it back together,” Noah said, “but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

In West’s post about Noah on Wednesday, which has since been deleted by Instagram, the rapper replaced the lyrics to the song “Kumbaya” with a variation of an epithet that has a fraught history based on a minstrel character. Before the post was deleted, Noah had responded in the comments to say that the rapper’s behavior “breaks [his] heart.”

“I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family,” Noah wrote. “If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up.”

The Hollywood Reporter

