Roundbunch Bridge Closed Again

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said the Highway 80 West bridge over Okatibbee Creek is closed and will be closed until further notice for public safety. Construction planning to replace the bridge is currently underway. Please use alternative routes as outlined in the detour map.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An M-50 ramp to U.S. 127 in Jackson County is closing so a bridge can be demolished. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the M-50 ramp to northbound U.S. 127 and northbound U.S. 127 Business Route/M-50 near Vandercook Lake to demolish the U.S.127 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Hinds County Public Works Department announced Springridge Road bridge will close on Monday, March 7. The bridge is located south of McFarland Road and south of Jackson Raymond Road. The closure will last for 90 days for bridge repair. Leaders said only local traffic will have accessibility […]
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning March 7, the Interstate 4 overpass bridge connecting the Cross Seminole Trail to the Seminole Wekiva Trail will be closed for routine maintenance. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Trail users who normally use the bridge to travel between the Cross Seminole...
NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE:. The Causeway - Northbound has been reopened and traffic is flowing. The Causeway Police have reported that the Causeway - Northbound is closed at this time due to an accident. Police say the estimated time until the bridge opens is 30 minutes. This is developing...
Interstate 25 under the U.S. 34 bridge — and U.S. 34 over the highway — will be closed Tuesday night to Wednesday morning for bridge reconstruction that is part of an I-25 expansion plan. The stretch of I-25 from Windsor to Harmony Road will be closed to all...
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City went from being partially closed to being completely shut down. Over 20,000 vehicle pass over Liberty Bridge in Bay City nearly every day. Well, that was until a construction project that was already in progress, only got worse. According to WNEM, in December, Bay...
The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge, (Broadway Street) will close temporarily Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for scheduled bridge inspection. Motorists are requested to utilize the South Cross Valley Expressway as a temporary detour during the affected hours of closure. Detour signs will be installed in advance of the daily closures.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some drivers in Buckingham County will need to find a new route to avoid a bridge rehabilitation project that starts later this month. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Bridge Road will close between Mt. Rush Highway and Dixie Hill Road. The project is...
IRVINE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky River bridge in Irvine will be closed for four months so that it can be repaired and repainted. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that the span carrying Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89 over the river will be closed from March 16 through mid-July.
Beginning Monday, March 21, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound ramp on I-70 at Rain Road, exit 286, in Dickinson County to begin replacement of the eastbound bridge over Chapman Creek. Construction will take place during daylight hours and traffic will be reduced to one 16.5-foot lane...
It's expected to reopen in August, providing a more permanent form of affordable housing for the homeless. The Aloha Bridge Shelter, which has operated as a temporary-stay homeless shelter since last spring, is under renovation to become a type of permanent housing geared toward helping residents transition out of poverty and homelessness.
MAHAN, W.V. (WVNS) – A road and bridge in Fayette County will remain closed through the majority of the year to allow for repairs. Paint Creek Road will remain closed through November 2022 to allow for complete bridge replacement of the Mahan Bridge, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer. During construction, traffic will […]
Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday they will be closing a portion of the sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs. The bridge, located in the city’s East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods, spans Negley Run Boulevard. Officials are closing the northeast sidewalk to accommodate necessary repairs,...
