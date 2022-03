To say that Pat Sajak is bewildered by the latest wins on Wheel of Fortune would be an understatement. It all began on Monday night when contestant Lisa Kramer won the $100,000 bonus round. She was only the second person to claim the coveted prize in the current season 39, which kicked off in September, and she unknowingly started a historic streak. On Tuesday, fellow competitor Mark Baer was ecstatic when he solved his puzzle — even though Pat revealed his prize with a head shake. “Huh, that’s never happened,” he said before showing that Mark had just won the second consecutive $100,000 bonus round.

TV SHOWS ・ 28 DAYS AGO