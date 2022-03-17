ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Important Information About Brook Lopez For Bucks-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Brook Lopez will have a minutes limit on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have Brook Lopez available, but the NBA Champion will have a minutes limit.

The status of Lopez can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Kings, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-45 in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and the Kings have not been to the playoffs since 2006.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names His Pick For The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns may have far and away the best record in the NBA, but Stephen A. Smith still isn’t picking them to win it all. On “First Take” today, Stephen A. said he doesn’t foresee any team being able to beat the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs now that they are fully healthy.
NBA
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

WNBA Star Candace Parker And Wife Announce The Birth of Their Son

Groundbreaking WNBA star Candace Parker recently announced the arrival of her newborn son with her wife, Anna Petrakova. On Friday, Parker took to Instagram to introduce baby Airr Larry Petrakov Parker to the world. Born on Feb. 11 and named, in part, in honor of her father Larry, Parker kissed her newborn son in the photo while her wife and daughter held him.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at Kyrie Irving criticisms over his COVID-19 vaccine stance

Kevin Durant came into the defense of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving once again as the fiery guard continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving exploded for 60 points on Tuesday to lead the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Of course the game only further highlighted Brooklyn’s need to have him available in all games, as Kyrie remains a part-time player because of his vaccination status.
NBA
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Confronted Marcus Smart Over Stephen Curry’s Rolled Ankle

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive injury setback during their game last night against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Marcus Smart was trying to battle for the ball against Stephen Curry. In a pretty scary moment, Smart's body landed on Curry's ankle while he was moving, which caused Curry to roll his ankle.
NBA
SkySports

Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors star awaits results of MRI scan on foot injury suffered against Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is awaiting the results of an MRI scan after exiting Wednesday's loss game against the Boston Celtics with a left foot injury. Curry got hurt in the second quarter of Golden State's eventual 110-88 defeat in San Francisco, and he was ruled out for the second half of the contest after a half-time examination.
NBA
NBC Sports

C's fans will appreciate Draymond's reaction to Smart-Steph incident

Did Marcus Smart cross the line Wednesday night, or was he just trying to make a hustle play?. In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Smart dove for a loose ball right in front of Stephen Curry, whose left leg got caught awkwardly under Smart's body.
NBA
The Spun

John Calipari Reacts To Louisville’s Rumored Hire

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers shocked the football world after news hit that they’ve pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade sending two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Being a big NFL fan himself, LeBron James was one of the first to react to this jaw-dropping development and The King made sure to call out his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis over this deal.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay and Draymond put NBA on notice in first game back

A lot can change in 1,005 days. The last time we saw Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the NBA floor together -- ceremonial seven seconds on Jan. 9 notwithstanding -- the world and the NBA were different places. But in seven minutes Monday at Chase Center, the...
NBA
