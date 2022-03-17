Important Information About Brook Lopez For Bucks-Kings Game

Brook Lopez will have a minutes limit on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have Brook Lopez available, but the NBA Champion will have a minutes limit.

The status of Lopez can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Kings, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-45 in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and the Kings have not been to the playoffs since 2006.

