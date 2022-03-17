ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Bay F.C. speak after inaugural match

By Ricardo Tovar
 1 day ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Bay F.C. held a training session open to the media on Wednesday following their inaugural match on Saturday.

Even though Saturday's game resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Rising F.C., there were still plenty of positives to take away.

Seku Conneh scored the soccer club's first goal in team history.

Watsonville local and CSUMB graduate Adrian Rebollar scored the second goal of the day and the first of his professional career.

"I hope the fans know everything we're doing is for them. We're doing our best to get results," said Rebollar. "We're just getting ready to play in front of them. I grew up here, I went to school here so it just feels like I have the communities back. I'm doing it for them y'know. I'm excited to show out for the community and for family and friends."

Monterey Bay F.C.'s next game is Saturday at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

Their first home game is scheduled for May 7, 2022, against the Las Vegas Lights at the renovated Cardinale Stadium on CSUMB's campus.

