It’s starting to look more and more like Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is over. After weeks of trade speculation, Mayfield took Instagram on Tuesday night to thank Browns fans for their support over the years. It wasn’t a goodbye, but it sure felt like one as Mayfield spoke of “memories” and “God’s Plan" (and as soon as “God’s Plan,” gets brought up, you know it’s about to get messy).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO