Holyoke, MA

Holyoke native to play in NCAA March Madness tournament

By Melissa Torres
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWFVt_0ehSfe9H00

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A young basketball player hailing from Holyoke is heading to the NCAA this year.

Callie Cavanaugh currently plays on the Fairfield University women’s basketball team and still holds the Holyoke scoring record for the women’s team.

Cavanaugh and her team will be playing on Friday night against the University of Texas in the first round of March Madness. 22News spoke to her mother and aunt earlier Wednesday evening about this monumental experience.

“I’m just ecstatic for her because this is her dream,” Kate Cavanaugh expressed. “Ever since she was little she said she was going to be in the dance and I’m just so happy for her.”

Aunt Patti, sent a direct message to Callie saying, “Callie you deserve to be there and you need to just enjoy every minute of it! And you go girl, and we are so proud of you!”

This year marks the first women’s NCAA tournament that is officially branded as March Madness. It’s a historic feat for Cavanaugh and all women across the country participating in the NCAA.

