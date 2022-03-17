Two arrests made in 2020 Franklin murder case
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police made two arrests Wednesday in connection with a murder investigation from 2020 .
Jamarcus Esmon, 26, was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27, 2020. Police found Esmon on the ground that night suffering from multiple gunshots wounds and attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Over the past year and a half, police say they have followed many leads, but none of them materialized — until recently.
Franklin detectives recently discovered evidence, identifying 23-year-old Kiontez Waters as the shooter. He was indicted by a grand jury, charging him with first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Along with Waters, Stephanie Holt, 32, was indicted for her alleged role in the crime. She is accused of aiding Waters following Esmon’s murder.
Waters is being held on a $100,000 bond, while Holt is being held on a $10,000 bond.
