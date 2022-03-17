Local workers weigh in on daylight saving time bill

MIAMI VALLEY — The United States Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.

Outdoor workers told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik that they could go either way with the proposal.

Steve Allen, of Accurate Gutter, said replacing the gutters on houses is a lot of work and time consuming. He said daylight saving time screws with his business.

“It messes everything up. You got to change in the spring, you got to change it in the fall. I say keep it the same,” Allen said.

News Center 7 spoke with Owen Smith, of ZCI General Contracting. He said daylight saving time doesn’t impact his roofing crews.

“For them, they don’t seem to really mind at all, as far as I can tell,” Smith said.

Only two states, Arizona and Hawaii, do not observe daylight saving time.

The Sunshine Protection Act needs approval from the House and a signature from President Joe Biden to become a law.

©2022 Cox Media Group