Las Vegas, NV

How traditional shopping malls are evolving across Las Vegas valley

By Mary Jane Belleza
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From a Hispanic marketplace to a barbershop and even a school, those are some of the new ways traditional malls are evolving to bring in customers and cater to the community’s needs.


Bryan Wachter with the Retail Association of Nevada says nowadays malls are more than just shopping centers.

“What they’re showing us at what they’re good at doing is providing different parts of an experience to really enhance your day,” Watcher said. “You can go to the fashion show mall and learn now how to play table games and they brought that to the mall and I think that’s unique.”

Timo Kuusela, the general manager at the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn agrees.
He says not only do they have conventional stores but commercial services as well.

“We added a lot of experience-related tenants like the movie theaters, Seaquest aquarium, and the Rec center but also we have workplaces here,” Kuusela added. “We have office tenants that bring about 4,000 employees to the site every day so that brings in customers to our regular mall.”

Shoppers are taking notice of the changes, referring to the malls as a one-stop hub to shop, eat and be with family.

“Since I’ve been here for 4 years in Nevada and it’s different, it’s beautiful. I love it,” Linda Catchings, a shopper in the Las Vegas valley.

Other malls are also taking a similar approach, with both Meadows Malls and Galleria offering an arcade and office spaces, meanwhile, Fashion Show Mall offers high-end retail on the strip.

The Fashion Show Mall released a statement regarding the future of malls and it is provided below.

Speaking to Fashion Show Las Vegas, we believe the future for our center is bright. In the past few years we have seen an increase of new, first-to-market tenants, including celebrity brands like Fabletics and Savage x Fenty. We have also seen an increase in the desire for experiential tenants with the opening of stores such as Lip Lab by BITE, and have found great success with our pop-up activations including Pretty in Ink, holiday walk-throughs and more. The center feels busier than ever and we’re continuing to focus our efforts on expanding our shopping, dining and entertainment offerings for our guests.

Brent Gardner, Senior General Manager at Fashion Show Las Vegas
