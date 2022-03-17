ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

UChicago offers lifelines to Ukrainian scholars

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFl9e_0ehSdMNt00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Full-tuition scholarships are just one way the University of Chicago will help some students and researchers affected by the war in Ukraine.

Jason Merchant, the university's vice provost of academic affairs, U of C will find positions in its own departments and laboratories, as well as at other institutions, for some scholars and scientists from Ukraine.

“With the events in Ukraine, we’ve been reaching out and opening up and making available more undergraduate slots. We’re trying to make sure that students who are applying to us for undergraduate degrees have access to our programs and financial aid,” he said.

The university will also help students from Ukraine apply to more than 150 colleges and universities through the Coalition for College app. Officials will also expand fellowship programs to help students in Ukraine who are unable to complete their studies.

