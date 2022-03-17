ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgMrq_0ehSdIqz00

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday.

Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies in assorted fruit, orange, and blueberry pomegranate flavors. The pressure build-up in the affected products can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off “with force” when the bottles are first opened, which can cause an injury, the company said in a release .

Virus that caused ‘catastrophic loss’ of Kansas fish species spreading to other lakes

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles. Eighteen reports have been received of consumers suffering minor injuries, while one reported an eye injury that required medical attention.

The recall notice estimates 3.74 million bottles are impacted by the recall, but Reckitt notes opened bottles are not included because they no longer pose an injury risk.

The CPSC shared these photos, seen in the slideshow below, of some of the affected products.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8nWD_0ehSdIqz00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkeuZ_0ehSdIqz00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzAsr_0ehSdIqz00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Airborne products were distributed at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and other stores nationwide between May 2020 and February 2022. You can find a full list of recalled products here .

If you have an unopened bottle of Airborne Gummies included on the recall list that hasn’t been opened, you are encouraged to contact Reckitt to return them for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KSNT News

Virus that caused ‘catastrophic loss’ of Kansas fish species spreading to other lakes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A potentially lethal virus affecting fish is passing through lakes in Kansas, causing drastic population decreases in local species including, most notably, largemouth bass. According to a newsletter from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the largemouth bass virus has been circulating in several Kansas lakes, causing largemouth bass populations to […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Pomegranate#Fish#Nexstar#Airborne#Cpsc
KSNT News

Kansas farmer’s offer advice to protect your birds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking hunters to take additional action when handling wild birds due to the influenza around the state. KSNT met with a local farmer, to find out what steps those with birds can take. Keeping a watchful eye over flu-like symptoms in your bird, including […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Brief respite from COVID, cases increasing again

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a brief one-day respite from no new coronavirus cases in Shawnee County on March 13, cases appear to be on the rise again. On Thursday, March 17, the Shawnee County Health Department reported six new cases on March 14, and six new cases on March 15. On March 13, the Covid-19 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Pet killed in Manhattan apartment fire

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An early morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building was to blame for the death a cat found to have suffered smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called to 2215 College Avenue, building Q, at 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
KSNT News

Why are dead trout washing ashore at Lake Shawnee?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dead trout have been appearing on the shoreline of Lake Shawnee recently, but why are so many of these fish, which were recently stocked in the lake, dying? According to Mike McLaughlin, Communications and Public Information Supervisor with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the weather is largely to blame. Freezing temperatures from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy