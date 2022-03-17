ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident

By Logan Reigstad
 1 day ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Madison man faces multiple charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Fitchburg earlier this week, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday.

Miguel Fenne, 40, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor gun charges, according to online court records.

In a news release, police said multiple people called 911 shortly after midnight Monday to report hearing gunshots near Williamsburg Way and Verona Road. Officers in the area heard more shots and minutes later saw Fenne walking nearby on Anton Drive.

The officers saw Fenne throw something into a treeline, which police said later turned out to be a gun.

When officers talked to Fenne, he reportedly told them he had been drinking and was walking home from a bar when he fired the gun. The release said Fenne told the officers he fired the gun because he hadn’t shot it lately.

No one was hurt, but at least two rounds hit a business, police said.

A court commissioner set a signature bond of $500 per case when Fenne made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. A status conference has been scheduled for May 16.

