ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames to acquire Calle Jarnkrok from Kraken for package of draft picks

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49W9NY_0ehSbA0R00
Calle Jarnkrok is heading to Calgary. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, the Flames made an important addition on the wing with the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli from Montreal. Now, it appears they’ll be adding another winger as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Calgary is set to acquire winger Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman adds that the Kraken will receive Florida’s second-round pick in 2022, Calgary’s third-rounder in 2023 and a 2024 seventh-round selection.

The 30-year-old was the Kraken’s selection from Nashville in expansion, and he has been his usual dependable two-way self this season. He has played in 49 games for Seattle this season, picking up 12 goals and 14 assists while logging just shy of 17 minutes per game. He has seen regular action on both the penalty kill and power play this season, giving him some versatility in terms of where head coach Darryl Sutter will be able to deploy him.

It’s notable that Jarnkrok has played at center in the past, but he has predominantly been on the wing the last three seasons. It’s possible that Calgary could opt to deploy him there in which case he’d likely be upgrading their fourth line as it’s unlikely he’d displace Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund or Sean Monahan from their current roles.

Jarnkrok is in the final season of a six-year, $12M contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. The Flames didn’t currently have enough cap space to absorb his $2M AAV — they have just $769K in space at the moment, per CapFriendly — but Seattle hadn’t used any of their three retention slots before this deal. That, coupled with Adam Ruzicka being waiver-exempt and eligible to be sent back to AHL Stockton, gives them enough cap room to make this work.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers considering Claude Giroux for Owen Tippett swap with Panthers?

Earlier this evening on Hockey Night in Canada, Jeff Marek noted that several high-profile Philadelphia Flyers’ front office members, including Chuck Fletcher, Daniel Briere, Dean Lombardi, and Bill Barber had attended the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game against the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers (link). Marek said:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks fire two longtime front-office execs

After announcing that Kyle Davidson would be the franchise’s next GM earlier this week, the Blackhawks have made further adjustments to their front office. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team has parted ways with two longtime executives: Mark Kelley and Ryan Stewart. This comes as the Blackhawks begin plotting a change of course as a franchise, with Davidson stating to the media that the team was planning on “more of a rebuild” of the club. The Blackhawks are currently 20-27-8, they do not figure to be in this season’s playoff race and the departure of two long-term fixtures in the team’s front office adds to what has been a season of significant upheaval for one of the league’s most historic franchises.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings suspect forward Robby Fabbri has torn ACL

The Detroit Red Wings could be without Robby Fabbri for the rest of the year, as head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters Friday that the team suspects Fabbri suffered a torn ACL. While he is still undergoing further evaluation, the expectation at this point is that he will not play again this season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kris Letang, Penguins have 'big gaps' in negotiations for next contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been possibly the most successful team of the salary-cap era. Their core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang has brought the team three Stanley Cups and has kept them competitive for an entire generation of hockey. But as that core continues to age deeper into their 30s, there are more and more questions about how much longer the three can remain together as Penguins. Recently, there has been a focus on Letang specifically and his future with the team, given that he is a pending unrestricted free agent. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Letang’s future in Pittsburgh is unclear.
NHL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Darryl Sutter
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Elias Lindholm
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues interested in acquiring Flyers captain Claude Giroux?

A new team may have entered the Claude Giroux sweepstakes. As the Philadelphia Flyers’ franchise player mulls his future as a pending unrestricted free agent, it is expected that multiple teams will be in conversation with Flyers’ GM Chuck Fletcher to attempt to land Giroux. Much of the conversation has so far centered around the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche as potential fits, but as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet writes in his 32 Thoughts blog, there could be another team entering the mix. According to Friedman, “several sources” have said to “not count out” the interest of the St. Louis Blues when it comes to acquiring Giroux.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Tsn
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the trade candidacy of Blue Jackets forward Max Domi

With the trade deadline now less than a month away, we continue our look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21. Last season wasn’t a great one for Max Domi. He struggled to fit in with the Blue Jackets in his first year with the team and certainly didn’t live up to his contract. Then he suffered a long-term injury, and the combination of that was enough to cause the Seattle Kraken to pass on him for free in expansion (where they instead picked someone that went back to Columbus days later as a free agent). However, this season has gone a bit better for him, which may be enough to help him land a new home with a playoff-bound team in the near future.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining Stars goaltender Braden Holtby's trade candidacy

With the trade deadline now a few weeks away, we continue our look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21st. Braden Holtby’s first season away from the Washington Capitals, the only team he had ever known, the team he backstopped to a Stanley Cup in 2018, did not go well. Holtby signed a two-year contract worth $4.3M per year with the Vancouver Canucks, and the team was optimistic that he would replace Jacob Markstrom’s starts and help ease Thatcher Demko into his role as a starting goaltender. Holtby’s play was far poorer than those expectations demanded, and he was eventually bought out by the team after only one season, a season where he posted a .889 save percentage and an eye-popping 3.67 goals against average in 21 games. But this season, Holtby has been impressive for the Dallas Stars, and he owns a .913 save percentage in 24 games as the Stars battle for position in the Western Conference’s playoff race.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL suspends agreement with KHL

After the NHL cut business relations with Russia recently, they’ve taken things even further in a memo sent to teams Monday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report that the league has cut ties with the KHL following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, telling teams to cease contact and suspending the memorandum of understanding between the two leagues.
NHL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Captain Jonathan Toews headlines players returning for Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting a whole bunch of reinforcements Thursday. Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman will all return, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago reports. Henrik Borgstrom and Erik Gustafsson will sit, while Alec Regula was returned to the minor leagues earlier Thursday. While de...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy