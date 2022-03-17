Flames to acquire Calle Jarnkrok from Kraken for package of draft picks

Calle Jarnkrok is heading to Calgary. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, the Flames made an important addition on the wing with the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli from Montreal. Now, it appears they’ll be adding another winger as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Calgary is set to acquire winger Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman adds that the Kraken will receive Florida’s second-round pick in 2022, Calgary’s third-rounder in 2023 and a 2024 seventh-round selection.

The 30-year-old was the Kraken’s selection from Nashville in expansion, and he has been his usual dependable two-way self this season. He has played in 49 games for Seattle this season, picking up 12 goals and 14 assists while logging just shy of 17 minutes per game. He has seen regular action on both the penalty kill and power play this season, giving him some versatility in terms of where head coach Darryl Sutter will be able to deploy him.

It’s notable that Jarnkrok has played at center in the past, but he has predominantly been on the wing the last three seasons. It’s possible that Calgary could opt to deploy him there in which case he’d likely be upgrading their fourth line as it’s unlikely he’d displace Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund or Sean Monahan from their current roles.

Jarnkrok is in the final season of a six-year, $12M contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. The Flames didn’t currently have enough cap space to absorb his $2M AAV — they have just $769K in space at the moment, per CapFriendly — but Seattle hadn’t used any of their three retention slots before this deal. That, coupled with Adam Ruzicka being waiver-exempt and eligible to be sent back to AHL Stockton, gives them enough cap room to make this work.