ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Fairchild Cinemas to air Ukrainian film; proceeds benefit relief efforts

By Margo Cady
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9gzX_0ehSb3ub00

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Joining theaters across America, Fairchild Cinemas is participating in ‘Stand with Ukraine Through Film.’

Starting Friday, March 18th through Thursday, March 24th, Fairchild Cinemas in Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and Moses Lake will air the Ukrainian Film “The Guide.”

The film, set in 1930’s Ukraine under Soviet Union rule, follows a 10 year old boy after the loss of his father.

Tickets to see the film are $10, and 100% of the proceeds will donated to the Ukrainian Relief Fund. If you don’t want to watch the movie, but still wish to donate money, you can do so by clicking here.

The film will be aired in Ukrainian with English subtitles. Currently, the film does not have an audience rating defined by the Motion Picture Association, but Fairchild Cinemas expects the film to have at least a PG-13 rating.

You can purchase tickets to see “The Guide” on Fairchild Cinema’s website here.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gesa Carousel of Dreams to unveil new Easter Bunny named “Sir Hopsa-Lot”

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With Easter on the horizon, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams will install a brand-new Easter bunny that was hand-carved by a local artist ahead of the upcoming holiday. According to Parker Hodge—the Carousel’s Executive Director—the installation will take place on Thursday, March 17 as part of a sponsorship with Toyota of Tri-Cities. The bunny, which was dubbed...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities Antique Show returns to Kennewick on March 11-12th

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Antique Show is returning to the Southridge Events Center on March 11 – 12, 2022, partnering with the Three Rivers Carousel Foundation. Event organizers said the event will include 30,000 square feet filled with antique dealers around the Northwest offering collectibles, vintage jewelry, oak furniture, books, stamps, pottery, glass, re-purposed treasures, and garden and home décor.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Entertainment
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy