Fairchild Cinemas to air Ukrainian film; proceeds benefit relief efforts

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Joining theaters across America, Fairchild Cinemas is participating in ‘Stand with Ukraine Through Film.’

Starting Friday, March 18th through Thursday, March 24th, Fairchild Cinemas in Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and Moses Lake will air the Ukrainian Film “The Guide.”

The film, set in 1930’s Ukraine under Soviet Union rule, follows a 10 year old boy after the loss of his father.

Tickets to see the film are $10, and 100% of the proceeds will donated to the Ukrainian Relief Fund. If you don’t want to watch the movie, but still wish to donate money, you can do so by clicking here.

The film will be aired in Ukrainian with English subtitles. Currently, the film does not have an audience rating defined by the Motion Picture Association, but Fairchild Cinemas expects the film to have at least a PG-13 rating.

You can purchase tickets to see “The Guide” on Fairchild Cinema’s website here.

