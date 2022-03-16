Women in the Workplace: Lindsey Mason, Amazon Site Leader

NORTH EAST — At Amazon’s North East Distribution Center, Lindsey Mason is not only a Site Leader, but also one of many women working every day to make sure the shoes you ordered through Amazon get to you.

“I support the day to day operations and process all the inventory coming in and going out,” Mason said recently. “It’s been amazing to have an opportunity like this as a young female.”

She’s been with Amazon since the North East center opened and Mason has been a site leader since May 21, 2021, in charge of 800 employees.

“I absolutely love all of my team. A lot of them have been there since opening,” Mason said. She’s not a desk job kind of site leader.

“I like to greet every person ... and being open and out there on the floor,” she added. Mason said being on the floor is a great way to get feedback from her team. “I want to do the best I can in sync with my team and the community.”

That community element means donating stock to organizations.

“We did a little over $97,000 in donations; some in money and some in shoes,” she said. She expects that will increase as she begins to get involved in Cecil County life, including attending Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and community charity events.

Mason said the training she has received from Amazon is helping her become a good site leader. That training has her looking at those 800 employees that range from fresh out of high school to retirees.

“How do I support my associates ... and how to I continue to step back to allow my team to develop,” she said of the process. “The different resources of Amazon have helped me with this.”

She even has employees that only work the summer, or work during peak times — such as holidays and Amazon Prime Days — or just a few hours each week.

“We have a lot of teachers who commit to just four hours a week,” Mason said. Flexibility also means parents can work when the kids are at school and college students can work around their class schedule or even take a break from work when the class load is greater.

Emily Hawkins, regional communications lead, said it also helps that Amazon offers good wages and benefits.

“The average starting wage is usually much more than minimum wage, which is attractive; but benefits start on the first day and that’s super attractive,” Hawkins said. Amazon also offers tuition reimbursement. “We are always asking ourselves, “What can we do to make this attractive?”

That includes recognizing women in leadership training and celebrating the contributions women make at Amazon.

“We recently celebrated Women Lead Day,” Mason said. “All the women, all the mothers ran the shift. We shipped out more than we’d ever done.”

Oh and Mason said being immersed in footwear all day does have one drawback for her, personally.

“I wish I could tell you working around shoes all day has not had an impact on me. I had 18 pairs when I moved out here,” she said. “I was rearranging my closet in January and I have 60.”

As for her future, Mason expects more growth professionally and personally in her leadership role at Amazon.

“I dream bigger and bigger every year.”