ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Court moves Maryland's primary to July

By By MARTY MADDEN
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

With a hearing scheduled for next week, the Maryland Court of Appeals announced Tuesday that due to challenges to the General Assembly’s approved legislative redistricting map, the state’s primary election has been moved from June 28 to July 19.

The court order, signed by Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, also moved the deadline for filing as a candidate in the state from March 22 to Friday, April 15, at 9 p.m.

According to the order, Alan M. Wilner, a special magistrate appointed by the court, “has scheduled a hearing on the merits” of the challenges on March 23 to 25.

“The special magistrate intends to produce and file a report with the court on April 5,” Getty stated. “After the issuance of the special magistrate’s report, the parties may wish to file exceptions and/or request a hearing concerning the special magistrate’s report, which would require extension of various dates in the election calendar for the efficient conduct of an election after the determination of whether the legislative districting plan satisfies constitutional standards.”

Other deadlines that are being moved are withdrawing from a candidacy (from March 24 to April 18), filing to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary (March 28 to April 20) and challenges to a candidate’s residency (March 29 to April 21).

One of the petitions was filed by Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), along with GOP colleagues Nic Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), the House of Delegates’ minority leader, and Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County, Harford). In their petition, Fisher, Kipke and Szeliga affirm the legislative districting map submitted by a Democrat-controlled panel and approved by the legislature’s majority “violates Maryland’s constitutional and declaration of rights because many of its legislative districts are the product of unlawful gerrymandering.”

“This is a big win for all Marylanders who care about free and fair elections and ending our state’s abhorrent history of extreme gerrymandering,” Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland stated in a press release. “Moving the filing deadline twice, and now pushing the primary date, are clear signs that the courts are taking this issue very seriously and that the politicians who have benefitted from voter suppression have a lot to be worried about.”

Last month, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) urged the court to dismiss the petitions.

The trial beginning March 23 before Wilner will be webcast on the Court of Appeals website at https://mdcourts.gov/coappeals/webcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Nic Kipke
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

1K+
Followers
430
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy