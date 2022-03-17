Court moves Maryland's primary to July

With a hearing scheduled for next week, the Maryland Court of Appeals announced Tuesday that due to challenges to the General Assembly’s approved legislative redistricting map, the state’s primary election has been moved from June 28 to July 19.

The court order, signed by Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, also moved the deadline for filing as a candidate in the state from March 22 to Friday, April 15, at 9 p.m.

According to the order, Alan M. Wilner, a special magistrate appointed by the court, “has scheduled a hearing on the merits” of the challenges on March 23 to 25.

“The special magistrate intends to produce and file a report with the court on April 5,” Getty stated. “After the issuance of the special magistrate’s report, the parties may wish to file exceptions and/or request a hearing concerning the special magistrate’s report, which would require extension of various dates in the election calendar for the efficient conduct of an election after the determination of whether the legislative districting plan satisfies constitutional standards.”

Other deadlines that are being moved are withdrawing from a candidacy (from March 24 to April 18), filing to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary (March 28 to April 20) and challenges to a candidate’s residency (March 29 to April 21).

One of the petitions was filed by Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), along with GOP colleagues Nic Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), the House of Delegates’ minority leader, and Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County, Harford). In their petition, Fisher, Kipke and Szeliga affirm the legislative districting map submitted by a Democrat-controlled panel and approved by the legislature’s majority “violates Maryland’s constitutional and declaration of rights because many of its legislative districts are the product of unlawful gerrymandering.”

“This is a big win for all Marylanders who care about free and fair elections and ending our state’s abhorrent history of extreme gerrymandering,” Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland stated in a press release. “Moving the filing deadline twice, and now pushing the primary date, are clear signs that the courts are taking this issue very seriously and that the politicians who have benefitted from voter suppression have a lot to be worried about.”

Last month, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) urged the court to dismiss the petitions.

The trial beginning March 23 before Wilner will be webcast on the Court of Appeals website at https://mdcourts.gov/coappeals/webcasts.