Officers responded to a residence at 3:07 a.m. March 15 for a report of an unknown man who had entered an unlocked home. The resident said he asked for someone and then said he was at the wrong home. He left the house but was located in the roadway by officers. He was soaking went and found to have fallen into a retention pond off the roadway. It was unknown why he entered the home, but officers believed he was trying to find dry clothing.

