Dodge Durango SUVs get updates; Ram offers more models for 2022

2022 Dodge Durango Citadel (Stellantis)

Some great pickups and a variety of Durango models are in the Ram and Dodge lineups, respectively, for 2022.

Ram offers the pickups, which include the regular 1500 models and the Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 models, including Cummins diesel engine options.

Dodge Durango

Dodge recently revived the Durango, which is a roomy crossover utility vehicle with up to three rows of seating. It’s based on the architecture of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

New for 2022: Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection are standard across the Durango lineup.

Durango SXT and GT models deliver more standard content, as follows:

2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 (Stellantis)

SXT: Three-row, seven-passenger seating, power driver’s seat, ParkSense rear park assist system and bright roof rails.

GT: Remote start system, heated front seats and steering wheel, and power liftgate.

Plus Group offers standard Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and more standard content on GT and R/T models:

GT Plus: Memory system, rain-sensing automatic wipers, Bright cargo area scuff plates, leather seats with suede inserts and first and second-row heated seats.

R/T Plus: Nappa leather with perforated inserts and accent stitching, sunroof, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Harman Kardon premium audio system and Premium Interior Package (includes premium wrapped instrument panel and Dinamica soft-touch headliner).

The Blacktop Package now includes the performance hood on the GT and P265/50R20 performance all-season tires on GT and R/T models.

Just last year, Dodge refreshed the exteriors designs and updated the interiors, along with adding safety and connectivity technology.

Also added last year was the new supercharged 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 model, a high-performance track vehicle masquerading as a family cruiser.

Even in base form, Durango is a stylish, comfortable family hauler with space for up to seven passengers, two in the front, three in the middle, and two in the rear.

There is also Durango SRT version with a 475-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 470 foot-pounds of torque.

Other engines are a 3.6-liter, 295-horsepower Pentastar V-6, or a 360-horsepower, 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. Also included is a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

Handling is excellent, and the ride is quiet and refined.

All models are available with four-wheel drive, while rear drive is standard. Available interior amenities include leather and navigation.

Ram 1500

For 2022, the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition joins the lineup and features an exclusive Blue Shade exterior color, multi-function tailgate, cold air intake, cold end exhaust, unique badging and 22-inch polished wheels.

Inside, this special edition features unique Indigo and Sea Salt quilted leather seats, instrument panel, console and door inserts, suede headliner, visors and A-pillar, 10th Anniversary console badge and cluster splash screen, aluminum Litho bezels, jeweled shifter knob, metal pedal kit and a 19-speaker premium sound system.

2022 Ram 1500 Limited (Stellantis/Â© 2021 Stellantis)

Also for 2022, the new Ram 1500 Longhorn Southfork model replaces the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary model in the lineup and includes a multi-function tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, metal pedal kit and Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires.

The Bed Utility Group (adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, LED box lighting and cargo divider) is also included. Longhorn Southfork features an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color, standard bucket seats and suede door bolsters with leather insert and laser filigree detail.

New Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T Crew Cab models with the 5-foot, 7-inch bed include a sport performance hood, black grille, GT decals, cold air intake and cold end exhaust. Inside, bucket seats with high bolsters, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with enhanced hand grips and aluminum paddle shifters, performance-oriented floor shifter, performance screens, all-weather floor mats and metal pedal kit are included.

The new Ram 1500 BackCountry, available on Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models with 5.7-liter V-8 engines, includes a body-color grille surround, black two-tone exterior paint, black badging, exhaust, headlamps, running boards and mirrors, tonneau cover, Bed Utility Group (spray-in bedliner, center-mounted deployable bed step and a cargo divider) and Off Road Group (electronic locking rear axle, heavy-duty shock absorbers, skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear and transfer case, hill-descent control, Off-Road pages, tow hooks and all-terrain or on/off-road tires).

An all-new Uconnect 5 system is standard on Ram 1500 Big Horn models and above, and is four times faster with three times more memory. It features Wi-Fi capability and tow-specific navigation, and brings flexibility that allows the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.

A trailer hitch light is now included in Trailer Tow Group and includes four LED lights that provide clear, crisp light from directly above the trailer hitch.

The Ram Clean Air System is standard on all 2022 Ram 1500 models, and filters 95% of air particulates.

Harvest Sunrise (available on Tradesman, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie and Longhorn) is a new exterior color. Delmonico Red is now available on Rebel.

Overall, the Ram 1500 half-ton pickups got a completely new design for 2019. With the redo, this newest generation of the Ram has high-tech safety features, increased payload and towing capacity, and improved fuel economy. The base weight has been reduced as well.

These new Rams come in Quad and Crew cab versions, both of which have four regular doors. Payload has been increased to 2,300 pounds, and the new Ram can tow trailers weighing up to 12,750 pounds, depending on the model and configuration.

Ram Heavy Duty 2500/3500

The Ram Heavy Duty lineup, redesigned two years ago, features the 2500 and 3500 models, bigger and more capable than the light-duty 1500 versions.

For 2022:

The all-new Uconnect 5 system is standard on Ram 2500 and 3500 Big Horn models and above, four times faster with three times more memory, features Wi-Fi capability, tow-specific navigation and brings flexibility that allows the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.

2022 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Mega Cab (Stellantis/Â© 2021 Stellantis)

Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn/Lone Star Silver Edition now features chrome tow hooks, belt molding, door handle inserts, mirrors, a unique grille and black interior accents. Single-rear wheel models include chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps and 20-inch polished aluminum wheels. Dual-rear wheel models include chrome cab-length steps and 17-inch polished aluminum wheels. Big Horn/Lone Star Silver Edition is available in Crew and Mega Cab configurations.

Also new for 2022, Ram Power Wagon offers a Level 3 Equipment Package that includes a black grille mesh with a Gunmetal R-A-M grille badge and premium headlamps with Gloss Black surrounds. Inside, a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, a powerful 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium Medium Greystone Natura Plus or optional Bristol leather bucket seats with embossed Power Wagon logo, a console armrest badge and specifications plate badge are included.

The 2022 Ram Power Wagon offers an electronic transfer case on Level 2 and is standard on Level 3 equipment packages. Optional features on 2022 Ram Power Wagon include Bristol leather seats on Level 2 Equipment Package and an available full console on Level 2 and 3 equipment packages.

Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black interior updates include Black Onyx cluster rings, cluster badge, door handles, steering wheel logo, electronic shifter knob, glove box logo and Black Smoke speaker grilles.

“Tow mode” is now available with digital rearview mirror and allows the driver to see behind the trailer with a remote camera.

Available Trailer 360 View provides enhanced visibility of trailer surroundings with a bird’s-eye 360-degree view of the trailer only. It includes four cameras and wiring. A Trailer Hitch Light is now included in Trailer Tow Group and includes four LED lights that provide clear, crisp light from directly above the trailer hitch.

The 2022 Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn and Lone Star models feature a unique grille design and texture. The Harvest Sunrise exterior color joins the lineup.

These big pickups also offer a Cummins diesel engine option.

They are available in a variety of cab and cargo configurations, and come with either a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 gasoline engine (383 horsepower), a 6.4-liter Hemi gasoline V-8 (410 horsepower), or the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel (385 horsepower/850 foot-pounds of torque).

HD models include a standard exhaust brake, and diesel models are offered with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Cab sizes include Regular, Crew and Mega.

Cargo boxes are available in 6-foot-4 and 8-foot lengths with either the single or dual rear wheels.

chambers@auto-writer.com