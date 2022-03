Besides the restructuring, Ford also confirmed giving a boost to its spending on EVs from $30 billion to $50 billion by 2026. Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) recently announced the restructuring of its auto business into two different units; one to run electric vehicles (EV) and the other for legacy combustion engine cars. Besides the restructuring, Ford also confirmed giving a boost to its spending on EVs from $30 billion to $50 billion by 2026. While the EV business unit would be called Ford Model e and the gasoline division is named Ford Blue. Model e was the name Tesla wanted for his 3rd generation car. However, at the time of the incident that happened nearly a decade ago, Ford barred Tesla from publishing the trademark.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO