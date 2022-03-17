ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Washington state deputy dies after shootout with assault suspect

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A Washington state sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday after he was wounded during a shootout with a man wanted for a past assault, authorities and a report said.

Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was one of two deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shot during the mayhem at a mobile-home park near Spanaway on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Times reported .

The deputies had joined local authorities with the South Sound Gang Task Force to arrest the suspect, Jeremy Dayton , who was being sought on a warrant for second-degree assault, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KNPb_0ehSaZij00
Deputy Dom Calata was killed in the line of duty Wednesday. Pierce Co Sheriff/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n15v_0ehSaZij00 Deputy Dom Calata had been with the sheriff’s department for over six years. Pierce Co Sheriff/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJQVk_0ehSaZij00
Sergeant Rich Scaniffe was also injured in the line of duty Wednesday. Pierce Co Sheriff/Twitter

Gunfire erupted and Calata and Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, were wounded in the shooting.

Calata, an Army veteran who had been with the sheriff’s department for over six years, died from his injuries Wednesday, authorities said. He was married and leaves behind a young son.

Dayton was also killed during the shootout.

Scaniffe, a 21-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzseb_0ehSaZij00
Jeremy Dayton is the suspect in the shooting of two Washington deputies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a war criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Spanaway, WA
NBC News

Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender woman to win NCAA championship

ATLANTA — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed,...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Seattle Times#Sgt
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy