Summer positions now open in Buckeye

Buckeye’s Community Services Department is now hiring for seasonal employment this summer.

Make a splash at the Buckeye Aquatic Center or hit a home run as a Recreation Specialist.

See the current job openings at buckeyeaz.gov/careers .

The minimum age to work for the city of Buckeye is 16 years old. Education and experience is required for some of the posted positions.

The city of Buckeye is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The city of Buckeye is looking to hire around 50 seasonal workers to fill fun and fast-paced positions, including: