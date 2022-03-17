Summer positions now open in Buckeye
Buckeye’s Community Services Department is now hiring for seasonal employment this summer.
Make a splash at the Buckeye Aquatic Center or hit a home run as a Recreation Specialist.
See the current job openings at buckeyeaz.gov/careers .
The minimum age to work for the city of Buckeye is 16 years old. Education and experience is required for some of the posted positions.
The city of Buckeye is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
The city of Buckeye is looking to hire around 50 seasonal workers to fill fun and fast-paced positions, including:
- Assistant Pool Supervisor - Assist in the training, supervising and evaluation of pool staff
- Lifeguard I & II - Under close supervision monitors public use of Aquatics facility
- Pool Cashier - Completes aquatic related financial transactions and provides excellent customer service to all pool patrons
- Recreation Aide - Supports recreation staff in providing recreation programs for the Buckeye youth
- Recreation Specialist - Assists participants in the activities of City recreation programs.
Comments / 0