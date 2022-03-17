ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

▶️ Students make tech less tricky for elders in ‘Tech Zoomers’ program

By Meghan Glova
centraloregondaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with the Redmond School District and Meta, the Redmond Senior Center is hosting a program called Tech Zoomers. Tech Zoomers allows older adults to receive technology support from Ridgeview High School computer science students. Redmond resident Linda Shelton took her first class Wednesday afternoon. “I want to...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

WVU Tech trying to double admissions in nursing program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The WVU Tech nursing program wants to combat the ongoing nursing shortage. The program is an extension of the main program in Morgantown. Administrators with the Beckley location want to work to double the number of admissions compared to years past. To do so Hillary Parcell, who is a Tech graduate, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WJHG-TV

Haney Tech student is this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Working hard in the classroom doesn’t stop in high school. College students here in Bay County are also striving for success. This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Simmons!. Rachel is a student at Haney Technical College. She is a Mosley...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Government Technology

Massachusetts Vocational Tech School Launches CTE Program

(TNS) — Area high school seniors can get a taste of vocations such as carpentry, masonry and welding when Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School launches a new program allowing them to explore career education offerings. Participating students will focus on one vocational program per week for eight weeks...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Senior Citizen#Central Oregon#Tech Zoomers#The Redmond Senior Center#Ridgeview High School
NBCMontana

New tech club shows students jobs in STEM field

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula has a new club aimed at middle school and high school students. The goal is to introduce this age group to jobs in tech and STEM. “We really wanted to be able to provide a resource to middle school...
MISSOULA, MT
Marietta Daily Journal

Chattahoochee Tech introducing 3 new programs of study

Three new programs of study are in the works for Chattahoochee Technical College, including Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology, Paralegal Studies and Aviation Maintenance. Classes will begin in the 2022 fall semester for the Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology program and for the Paralegal Studies program. The Brewing and Fermentation...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WLOS.com

5-week truck driver training program begins this month at A-B Tech

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College is rolling out a truck driver training program that begins offering classes this month. The industry reports it needs 80,000 drivers nationwide. The program will train students to get a commercial license in as little as five weeks. Students will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Computer Science
itechpost.com

Tech That Makes Businesses Tick

In an era when small and large enterprises need to leverage every possible benefit and advantage they can imagine, what technologies are successful entrepreneurs choosing? The answer to that question is surprising. First, most of the solutions that attract the most users are neither costly nor difficult to implement. Additionally,...
SOFTWARE
cbs17

WCPSS using new tech to monitor student behavior online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System is making use of new technology to monitor what students are up to online. The program notifies school officials about potentially troubling behavior. Chief technology officer for the district, Marlo Gaddis, said the district would not be looking at...
EDUCATION
PC Gamer

Study confirms Computer Science as the least popular UK science

Computer Science is now not only the least popular science chosen for study in the UK, but also one that sees boys outnumbering girls by around six to one. That's according to a recent study from BCS, a UK-based charity with a focus on stirring up enthusiasm for the study of technology-related subjects.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Making it count: What it is like to be a woman in tech

Women's participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Australia remain low despite concerted efforts by universities, government, and industry to lift overall numbers. The last Engineers Australia statistical overview [PDF] revealed that just under 13% of qualified engineers in Australia are women. Figures like these, however, did not...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
inputmag.com

How one group is remaking sign language for the VR age

Jenny was taught to sign as a baby, but she only learned the basic stuff — enough to get by. The Californian, who was born with auditory processing disorder and a right eardrum that doesn’t vibrate in response to sound, was raised with what community members call the auditory-oral method, meaning she learned how to speak out loud and read lips. Jenny went to school with both D/deaf and hearing children. (Jenny and others interviewed for this story asked that their full names not be used for privacy reasons.)
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery Partner

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
MetroTimes

Blake's Hard Cider expands west with acquisition of Oregon-based cider company

The Michigan-based cider company announced on social media that it would be taking on the operating assets of Oregon-based cider company Avid Hard Cider Co. The two companies will form a new entity, Avid Cider Co., LLC, which will acquire existing taproom leases, production facilities, recipes, equipment, and more. "Like...
RECIPES
Forbes

How To Make Your Tech Blog More Engaging

Co-founder and president of OptinMonster. Expert software architect with a deep knowledge of building products for the mass market. Do you want to get more value from the blog on your tech site? If so, you're not alone. Business owners across all industries use their content marketing strategy to spark user engagement and conversions.
TECHNOLOGY
Money

8 Best Language Learning Software for 2022

Best Comprehensive SoftwareBest Free Course SoftwareBest for Intermediate LearnersBest for Training Vocabulary. PimsleurRosetta StoneDuolingoBabbelLingvist Language Learning Software. Our PartnerOur Partner. Price. Pimsleur Premium: $19.95/mo Pimsleur All-Access: $20.95/mo. $35.97/3 mos, $95.88/yr, $179 for Lifetime Sub. Duolingo Base: Free Duolingo Plus: $12.99/mo, $79.99/yr. $12.95/mo, $26.85/ 3mos, $44.70/6 mos, $83.40/yr. Lingvist Base: Free...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy