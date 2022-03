Idaho has two bodies of legislative government. Like all states, the Gem State has a House and a Senate. In England, it's the House of Commons and the House of Lords. Our founding fathers designed both bodies to reflect the values of their constituents. The Idaho House has earned the reputation of being more conservative than the Senate. It's not unusual for members of the House to criticize the Senate for not taking up bills that have passed their body.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO