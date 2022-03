Deshaun Watson has reportedly met with four different teams interested in trading for him, but the star Texans quarterback also has eyes on another franchise. As the start of 2022 NFL free agency nears, Watson has privately expressed interest in playing for the 49ers, according to NFL Media's Jim Trotter. It's possible San Francisco would be willing to engage in trade talks for the former Pro Bowler, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct, but the 49ers are not currently pursuing Watson, Trotter added, and have no plans to do so thanks to their contentment with second-year QB Trey Lance.

