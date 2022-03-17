Eau Claire's High Bridge reopens

EAU CLAIRE — A pedestrian bridge that spans the Chippewa River has reopened after undergoing months of major repairs, the city of Eau Claire announced Wednesday.

Eau Claire's High Bridge is open again, the city said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting for the bridge at 11 a.m. Monday at the west entrance of the bridge, near First Street.

Shut down since June when its deck heaved due to damage to one of its piers, the 140-year-old High Bridge was closed to the public while undergoing repairs.

Kraemer North America, the heavy civil contracting firm hired by the city to handle the project, was set to finish work to repair the piers earlier this month.

The causeway, a temporary rock road built in the riverbed so construction equipment could move out to the bridge piers, was also being dismantled.

The bridge repair job’s total budget had been set at about $3 million last year. A combination of rising costs and repairs being more extensive to the pier with the most damage prompted city leaders to approve additional money for it.

Last month the City Council approved shifting $400,000 from Eau Claire’s bridge maintenance fund to provide the added funding for the High Bridge repairs.

The bridge is part of the city’s extensive network of trails used by people walking, running and riding bicycles. The city aimed to have the bridge reopened by the end of April for the Eau Claire Marathon, which has traditionally featured the High Bridge.