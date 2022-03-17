City Of Powell Issues Annual Report

DELAWARE — The City of Delaware offers a variety of services and resources to assists residents with filing their City of Delaware income tax return. We no longer are printing and mailing the annual city income tax form. Taxpayers are encouraged to electronically file their return and pay their city income tax using our E-file/E-pay tool. It is free, secure, easy to use, and available 24/7 so it is ready when you are. If you prefer to file a paper return, forms can be printed from this link, or you can pick one up at City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO