City Of Powell Issues Annual Report

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) approved Madison County and The Village of Buckeye Lake as its newest members at a commission meeting earlier this month. The MORPC board meets ten times per year to discuss important regional issues, guide the direction of MORPC’s work, network with local leaders to discuss common problems, create solutions to shared regional challenges, and provide input on funding decisions. Additional benefits of serving on MORPC’s board include grants and funding opportunities, educational forums, training and seminars, technical assistance and data, and policy development.
