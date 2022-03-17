ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Two arrested and charged for 2021 murder in Cabell County

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been arrested and charged for the murders of two people that were found at a residence in Guyandotte in 2021.

Officials from the City of Huntington say Marcellas Mitchell, 29 of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23 of Huntington, have both been charged with two counts of murder. The victims were Andrea Burnette, 35, and Terrance Holmes, 31.

Officials from the City of Huntington say Marcellas Mitchell, 29 of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23 of Huntington, have both been charged with two counts of murder.

They say Burnette and Holmes were found dead in Burnette’s residence on May 10, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.

Mitchell was arrested in Detroit, Michigan on Mar. 12, 2022, and Keaton was arrested on Mar. 15, 2022, in the 600 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with child neglect in alleged DUI

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing a charge of child neglect creating a risk of injury at a school. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, a teacher at Hayes Middle School called the St. Albans Police Department regarding a woman who was “possibly intoxicated” who was […]
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

