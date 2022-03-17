ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix to test extra fee for password sharing

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Uc6p_0ehSWc3g00

Netflix is planning to roll out a test aimed at charging users who share their password with people outside their household, the company announced Wednesday.

According to Variety, Netflix’s terms of service forbid password sharing beyond households, although the practice remains common. As a result, the company has been “working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, said in a post on Netflix’s website.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our standard and premium plans,” the post read. “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

The test – which will target users in Costa Rica, Chile and Peru in the coming weeks – will allow members to add subaccounts for as many as two other people outside their household for a fee: $2.99 in Costa Rica, 2,380 CLP in Chile and 7.9 PEN in Peru. Members in those countries also will be allowed to “enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account,” the post read.

Long added that Netflix will work to see how useful the features are in those three countries “before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Netflix announces price increase for its subscription packages

Basic and standard packages will go up by £1 per month. Netflix has announced it will be increasing the price of its subscription packages for new and existing members. The basic and standard plan will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Clp#Extra
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

And you thought you had problems. Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. The Name...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
BGR.com

How to silence every single spam call on your iPhone, forever

The deluge of spam calls that many people receive every single week is absolutely maddening. Even more frustrating is that the folks behind these seemingly endless calls are getting tricker. As a prime example, many spam calls now show up from numbers that look remarkably similar to the recipient’s number. This makes it seem that the incoming call is actually legitimate.
CELL PHONES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
93K+
Followers
93K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy