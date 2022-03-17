ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Resentencing set aside for man sentenced to life for murder

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q05JX_0ehSWUwk00

A re-sentencing of life in prison for a man convicted of killing his five-year-old neighbor 30 years ago is set aside.

According to the Erie Times News, the Pennsylvania Superior Court said that Erie County Judge John Mead failed to consider mitigating evidence in resentencing Scott Schroat on March 16.

Schroat was 17-years-old when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for strangling Lila Ebright to death in 1992.

Juvenile lifers can be resentenced for their crime if they show a change in behavior.

Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal

Judge John Mead originally resentenced Schroat to life in prison without parole in October of 2019 because “rehabilitation would be impossible” for Schroat.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The superior court remanded the case for another resentencing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

No charges to be filed in Venango County homicide case

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, have released the details of the Peter Spencer homicide investigation, and have announced no one will be charged in this incident. Spencer was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County in December 2021. Police were called to 279 Carls […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating Thursday shots fired incident

City of Erie Police responded to a shots fired call on Lynn Street Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lynn Street around 1 p.m. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, three persons of interest were taken into custody. Lorah said, preliminarily, it appeared that a home was […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Suspect identified in Prospect Ave. shooting

Erie Police have arrested 17-year-old Sincere Dorsey of Erie. The suspect is now facing attempted homicide charges following an alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Erie Police arrested Dorsey after he allegedly shot the 15-year-old girl inside a home on the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 13. Erie Police were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Twp. fire destroys trailer, damages two others

An outside fire spread to three mobile homes, destroying one and damaging two others. The fire happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Barney Road in Conneaut Township. According to the chief of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department, garbage, trash, tires and one camper were initially on fire when they arrived on […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

UPS workers follow their noses to $1.5 mil pot bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a news conference on Friday, police said they found $1.5 million dollars of marijuana and it’s all thanks to some very observant employees. In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City called police as soon as they noticed three large packages that reeked of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
YourErie

Erie Police prepared to handle St. Patrick’s Day crowds

Erie Police officials told us they are prepared to handle large crowds at downtown bars on St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day 2022 comes after a two-year halt in festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police say they are prepared for the large crowds on St. Patrick’s Day evening with extra patrols on the streets. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PA Attorney General told of police shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#The Erie Times News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

EPD recognized for community partnership program

The City of Erie Police Department is being recognized for its Strengthening Police and Community Partnership program. Chief Dan Spizarny said their efforts continue. Erie’s participation in a U.S. Department of Justice pilot program is being celebrated by state officials. Starting in April of 2018, Erie’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnership has been successful. Representatives […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. State Supreme Court rules Pa. State Senate, House maps constitutional

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the Pennsylvania State House and Senate maps approved earlier this year. The ruling was announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. House Republicans were among those who challenged the maps after the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the maps with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

City of Erie receives grant for Afghan immigrants

The City of Erie is receiving a new $100,000 grant to support the city’s mission to welcome Afghan refugees. One local agency, formerly known as the International Institute and now called the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, will receive some of this funding. “The money is meant to broaden volunteer bases and provide support […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie for Ukraine collecting donations for soldiers and refugees

A local group, known as Erie for Ukraine, is collecting donations for soldiers and refugees affected by the war in Ukraine. Donations can be dropped off at the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church located at 3510 Pine Avenue. Donations will be accepted March 16-19 from 3 until 6 p.m. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. Republicans weigh haves and have nots with Act 77

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mail-in voting is very popular with the electorate but very controversial for Republican lawmakers who are trying to get it booted. But Act 77, which gave no-excuse absentee balloting, also gave Republicans something they really liked that would be in jeopardy if the law were overturned. Act 77 giveth vote by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy