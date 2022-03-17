ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Braskem net profit slides 37% in Q4

By Peter Frontini
 1 day ago

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemicals producer Braskem posted on Wednesday a 37% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, hit by lower margins in international markets.

The company reported a net profit of 530 million reais ($104.39 million), against a Refinitiv analysts’ consensus estimate of 5.35 billion reais.

The weak result is mainly explained by lower petrochemical spreads, which represent the gross profit margin for its products, although they “remained above the historical average of the last 10 years”, Braskem said.

In January, the company had already reported a 13% fall in fourth-quarter sales, affected by lower demand in the Brazilian market.

Net revenue was 28.21 billion reais, up 51% from the same quarter the previous year and above analysts’ estimate of 27.87 billion reais. ($1 = 5.0770 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Person
Jacqueline Wong
#Braskem#Net Profit#Brazilian
Country
Brazil
