Good morning, Chicago. For more than two decades, Ricardo Muñoz was the go-to guy for the residents of his West Side ward. But in a federal courtroom on Thursday, a judge sentenced Muñoz to 13 months in prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a political campaign fund he controlled and spending it on personal items ranging from iPhones and hotel rooms to skydiving excursions and ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO